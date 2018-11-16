Победители Red Apple 2018

Сегодня завершился один из самых престижных отечественных фестивалей рекламы — Red Apple. Фестиваль вот уже в 28 раз собирает на одной площадке ведущих креативных специалистов международных и российских коммуникационных агентств, руководителей отделов рекламы и маркетинга крупнейших компаний-рекламодателей. В этом году Red Apple прошёл в рамках масштабного мероприятия «Дни рекламы».
Полный список победителей, а также видео лучших работ приведены ниже.
Валентин Смоляков, генеральный директор Red Apple:
Red Apple на сегодняшний день является лидером фестивального направления в России.
Каждый год мы собираем профессионалов со всего мира для оценки работ наших участников, идентичной по качеству лучшим международным фестивалям рекламы.
GRAND PRIX
Communication design
Corporate identity
Voskhod Creative Agency — Corpus IT School Identity
Radio advertising
Radio advertising
Voskhod Creative Agency — Radio Crashes
GOLD
Advertising campaigns
Durable goods
Instinct — IKEA. LITERATURE
Advertising for Good
Non-standard advertising (New media)
Young&Rubicam Moscow — Waiting for a Good Cause
Communication design
Corporate identity
Брендинговое агентство Depot WPF — ITM: Innovative Technologies of Metalwork
Digital advertising (interactive tools)
Pre-roll
BOOTLEG — Pre-roll drama «The Buzz»
Label and packaging
Food products
Брендинговое агентство Depot WPF — VALAAM: The luminous power
Social influencer & Content marketing
Content Creation
Агентство SLD — Falcon Social Content
Social media campaigns
Best Creativity on Instagram
Агентство SLD — Falcon Social Content
TV and cinema advertising (craft)
Best direction
Wargaming — Italian Tanks Tree Launch Event
SILVER
Advertising for Good
Advertising campaigns
Doping Creative Advertising — #DoNotTobacco
TV and cinema advertising
Havas Media (Россия) — The Girl
Communication design
Corporate identity
АБКР & Suprematika — The whole world within
Digital advertising (campaigns)
Integrated campaigns
SLAVA , OMD Media Direction — Beyond the Capitals
Online video campaign
BOOTLEG — Pre-roll drama «The Buzz»
BBDO Russia group — WHAT PETS TALK ABOUT
Digital advertising (interactive tools) / Internet video
Branded content
Cheil Russia — Mgzavrebi — Promise!
Innovative advertising
Best usage of the latest technologies
Geometry Global Moscow — Rain Wi-Fi
Outdoor advertising
Media and entertainment
TUTKOVBUDKOV — Honey Thank You for PlayStation 4
Human services
Geometry Global Moscow — Rain Wi-Fi
Promo campaigns
Best integrated campaign
Instinct — IKEA. LITERATURE
Best direct marketing campaign/CRM
Voskhod Creative Agency — Radio Crashes
Social influencer & Content marketing
Content Creation
Louder — Lawson's tablecloth challenge
Social media campaigns
Best Creativity on Instagram
Instinct — INSTAGRAM «REPEAT»
TV and cinema advertising
B2B
Voskhod Creative Agency — Delivery
Media and entertainment
Leo Burnett Moscow — Inventory
TV and cinema advertising (craft)
Best script
SLAVA — Letter to Santa
BRONZE
Advertising campaigns
Durable goods
Instinct — IKEA «LABOR / REST»
Advertising for Good
TV and cinema advertising
Media Kitchen — Abduction (Ala kachuu)
Non-standard advertising (New media)
Possible — Adopt a Pack
Communication design
Corporate identity
Брендинговое агентство Depot WPF — GALAMART: Hacking the language of hard discounters
Дизайн-бюро «Дорогобогато» — Logo and brand ID development for the restaurant of generous Caucasian cuisine Pili-shvili
Voskhod Creative Agency — Ural Opera Ballet
Creative effectiveness
Creative effectiveness
Voskhod Creative Agency — Made By Diabetics
Digital advertising (campaigns)
Online PR and brand reputation campaigns
Green Penguin — «Neighbors»
Social media campaigns
Possible — Adopt a Pack
ТНТ-Online — Dance-Off GIFs in Instagram
Online PR and brand reputation campaigns
SLAVA, OMD Media Direction — Beyond the Capitals
Online video campaign
Friends Moscow — When you need…
Zebra Hero — Delivery man
Integrated campaigns
BBDO Russia group — WHAT PETS TALK ABOUT
Digital advertising (interactive tools)
Mobile and touch-pad campaigns and applications
Possible — Adopt a Pack
Voskhod Creative Agency — Corpus IT School Identity
Branded content
Zebra Hero — Wi-Fi girl
SLAVA, OMD Media Direction — Year in Search feat. Kasta
Indoor advertising
FMCG
GForce/Grey — CineMoms
Human services
AIDAPIONEER — Taxi in rain
Label and packaging
Food products
Брендинговое агентство Depot WPF — Rozhkov Dairy Farm
Drinks
Брендинговое агентство PUNK YOU BRANDS — The first beer with beermat label
Promo campaigns
Best direct marketing campaign/CRM
AIDAPIONEER — Taxi in rain
Best digital marketing campaign
BBDO Russia group — WHAT PETS TALK ABOUT
Social & Influencer: Sectors
Media and entertainment
SLAVA, OMD Media Direction — Beyond the Capitals
FMCG; Content Creation
Friends Moscow — Heartbeat project
Reach & Impact
Louder — Lawson’s tablecloth challenge
Social media campaigns
Best Creativity on Instagram
Media Stars Digital Group — Nikon. 100 years of Stories
TV and cinema advertising
FMCG
BBDO Russia group — Cat Addiction
Voskhod Creative Agency — Choice
Durable goods
Instinct — DRUM
Human services
TUTKOVBUDKOV — Lively Apartments. Lovely Neighbours.
TV and cinema advertising (craft)
Best direction
Voskhod Creative Agency — Delivery
Leo Burnett Moscow — Happy losing
TUTKOVBUDKOV — Lively Apartments. Lovely Neighbours.
Best music
Voskhod Creative Agency — Entrepreneured in the head
Best visual effects and animation
Wargaming — I am the Commander
Best script
TUTKOVBUDKOV — Lively Apartments. Lovely Neighbours.