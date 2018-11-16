Победители Red Apple 2018

Сегодня завершился один из самых престижных отечественных фестивалей рекламы — Red Apple. Фестиваль вот уже в 28 раз собирает на одной площадке ведущих креативных специалистов международных и российских коммуникационных агентств, руководителей отделов рекламы и маркетинга крупнейших компаний-рекламодателей. В этом году Red Apple прошёл в рамках масштабного мероприятия «Дни рекламы».

Полный список победителей, а также видео лучших работ приведены ниже.

Валентин Смоляков, генеральный директор Red Apple: Red Apple на сегодняшний день является лидером фестивального направления в России. Каждый год мы собираем профессионалов со всего мира для оценки работ наших участников, идентичной по качеству лучшим международным фестивалям рекламы.

GRAND PRIX

Communication design

Corporate identity

Voskhod Creative Agency — Corpus IT School Identity

Radio advertising

Radio advertising

Voskhod Creative Agency — Radio Crashes

GOLD

Advertising campaigns

Durable goods

Instinct — IKEA. LITERATURE

Advertising for Good

Non-standard advertising (New media)

Young&Rubicam Moscow — Waiting for a Good Cause

Communication design

Corporate identity

Брендинговое агентство Depot WPF — ITM: Innovative Technologies of Metalwork

Digital advertising (interactive tools)

Pre-roll

BOOTLEG — Pre-roll drama «The Buzz»

Label and packaging

Food products

Брендинговое агентство Depot WPF — VALAAM: The luminous power

Social influencer & Content marketing

Content Creation

Агентство SLD — Falcon Social Content

Social media campaigns

Best Creativity on Instagram

Агентство SLD — Falcon Social Content

TV and cinema advertising (craft)

Best direction

Wargaming — Italian Tanks Tree Launch Event

SILVER

Advertising for Good

Advertising campaigns

Doping Creative Advertising — #DoNotTobacco

TV and cinema advertising

Havas Media (Россия) — The Girl

Communication design

Corporate identity

АБКР & Suprematika — The whole world within

Digital advertising (campaigns)

Integrated campaigns

SLAVA , OMD Media Direction — Beyond the Capitals

Online video campaign

BOOTLEG — Pre-roll drama «The Buzz»

BBDO Russia group — WHAT PETS TALK ABOUT

Digital advertising (interactive tools) / Internet video

Branded content

Cheil Russia — Mgzavrebi — Promise!

Innovative advertising

Best usage of the latest technologies

Geometry Global Moscow — Rain Wi-Fi

Outdoor advertising

Media and entertainment

TUTKOVBUDKOV — Honey Thank You for PlayStation 4

Human services

Geometry Global Moscow — Rain Wi-Fi

Promo campaigns

Best integrated campaign

Instinct — IKEA. LITERATURE

Best direct marketing campaign/CRM

Voskhod Creative Agency — Radio Crashes

Social influencer & Content marketing

Content Creation

Louder — Lawson's tablecloth challenge

Social media campaigns

Best Creativity on Instagram

Instinct — INSTAGRAM «REPEAT»

TV and cinema advertising

B2B

Voskhod Creative Agency — Delivery

Media and entertainment

Leo Burnett Moscow — Inventory

TV and cinema advertising (craft)

Best script

SLAVA — Letter to Santa

BRONZE

Advertising campaigns

Durable goods

Instinct — IKEA «LABOR / REST»

Advertising for Good

TV and cinema advertising

Media Kitchen — Abduction (Ala kachuu)

Non-standard advertising (New media)

Possible — Adopt a Pack

Communication design

Corporate identity

Брендинговое агентство Depot WPF — GALAMART: Hacking the language of hard discounters

Дизайн-бюро «Дорогобогато» — Logo and brand ID development for the restaurant of generous Caucasian cuisine Pili-shvili

Voskhod Creative Agency — Ural Opera Ballet

Creative effectiveness

Creative effectiveness

Voskhod Creative Agency — Made By Diabetics

Digital advertising (campaigns)

Online PR and brand reputation campaigns

Green Penguin — «Neighbors»

Social media campaigns

Possible — Adopt a Pack

ТНТ-Online — Dance-Off GIFs in Instagram

Online PR and brand reputation campaigns

SLAVA, OMD Media Direction — Beyond the Capitals

Online video campaign

Friends Moscow — When you need…

Zebra Hero — Delivery man

Integrated campaigns

BBDO Russia group — WHAT PETS TALK ABOUT

Digital advertising (interactive tools)

Mobile and touch-pad campaigns and applications

Possible — Adopt a Pack

Voskhod Creative Agency — Corpus IT School Identity

Branded content

Zebra Hero — Wi-Fi girl

SLAVA, OMD Media Direction — Year in Search feat. Kasta

Indoor advertising

FMCG

GForce/Grey — CineMoms

Human services

AIDAPIONEER — Taxi in rain

Label and packaging

Food products

Брендинговое агентство Depot WPF — Rozhkov Dairy Farm

Drinks

Брендинговое агентство PUNK YOU BRANDS — The first beer with beermat label

Promo campaigns

Best direct marketing campaign/CRM

AIDAPIONEER — Taxi in rain

Best digital marketing campaign

BBDO Russia group — WHAT PETS TALK ABOUT

Social & Influencer: Sectors

Media and entertainment

SLAVA, OMD Media Direction — Beyond the Capitals

FMCG; Content Creation

Friends Moscow — Heartbeat project

Reach & Impact

Louder — Lawson’s tablecloth challenge

Social media campaigns

Best Creativity on Instagram

Media Stars Digital Group — Nikon. 100 years of Stories

TV and cinema advertising

FMCG

BBDO Russia group — Cat Addiction

Voskhod Creative Agency — Choice

Durable goods

Instinct — DRUM

Human services

TUTKOVBUDKOV — Lively Apartments. Lovely Neighbours.

TV and cinema advertising (craft)

Best direction

Voskhod Creative Agency — Delivery

Leo Burnett Moscow — Happy losing

TUTKOVBUDKOV — Lively Apartments. Lovely Neighbours.

Best music

Voskhod Creative Agency — Entrepreneured in the head

Best visual effects and animation

Wargaming — I am the Commander

Best script

TUTKOVBUDKOV — Lively Apartments. Lovely Neighbours.