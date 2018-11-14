Первые победители Red Apple 2018: Festival of Media

15−16 ноября в ЦДП на Покровке пройдет 28-ой международный фестиваль рекламы Red Apple. В этом году фестиваль подготовил для своих гостей насыщенную программу в новом формате.

В программу фестиваля в этом году был добавлен новый конкурс — Festival of Media, его победители стали известны уже сегодня.

Channels

Бронза

Best Communications Strategy

Агентство: OMD Media Direction

Year in Search 2018

Best use of innovative technologies

Агентство: MediaCom

Theraflu Flu Tracker based on AI

Use of Social Platforms

Агентство: Isobar Moscow

Ads that stick

Серебро

Best Communications Strategy

Агентство: OMD Media Direction

Beyond The Capitals

Use of Digital Platforms

Агентство: MediaCom

Theraflu Flu

Tracker based on AI

Use of Print / Outdoor

Компания: Пятница!

Ladette to Lady vs Hell's Kitchen Outdoor Campaign

Use of Social Platforms

Агентство: Voskhod Creative Agency

Love stories

Use of Technology

Агентство: OMD Media Direction

Smart technologies increase offline media efficiency

Золото

Best Engagement Strategy

Агентство: R.POINT

City by steps

Use of Audio Platforms

Агентство: Voskhod Creative Agency

Radio Crashes

Content

Бронза

Best Influencer Campaign

Агентство: Voskhod Creative Agency

Love stories

Best Use of Content

Агентство: «Артикул Медиа»

Ad of Thrones

Серебро

Best Branded Content in Digital Channels

Агентство: OMD Media Direction

Year in Search 2018

Золото

Best Branded Content in Digital Channels

Агентство: OMD Media Direction

Beyond The Capitals

Best Influencer Campaign

Агентство: Friends Moscow

Heartbeat project

Excellence in Media

Бронза

Execution

Компания: Пятница!

Ladette to Lady vs Hell's Kitchen Outdoor Campaign

Insights & Strategy

Агентство: GForce/ Grey Moscow

CineMoms

Insights & Strategy

Агентство: OMD Media Direction

#PURELYFEMALE

Excellence in Media Planning

Агентство: PHD

ŠKODA KODIAQ: SMART APPROACH TO SUCCESS

Use of Pragrammatic

Агентство: OMD Media Direction

Smart technologies increase offline media efficiency

Серебро

Use of Integrated Media

Агентство: OMD Media Direction

The way entering a subculture increased sales without any mass advertising

Золото

Insights & Strategy

Агентство: GForce/ Grey Moscow

Raccoon the Dishwasher

Media Projects

Бронза

Best use of a single media channel

Агентство: GForce/ Grey Moscow

CineMoms

Best use of mixed media

Компания: Television company FRIDAY

Friday_MTS_Voice of streets

Best use of non-standard advertising

Компания: MATCH TV

DUREX FIFA WORLD CUP 2018

Best use of non-standard advertising

Агентство: OMD Optimum Media

Kid tariff

Серебро

Best use of non-standard advertising

Агентство: «Артикул Медиа»

Ad of Thrones

Best use of non-standard advertising

Агентство: OMD Media Direction

Beyond The Capitals

Золото

Best use of a single media channel

Агентство: Voskhod Creative Agency

Radio Crashes

Best use of non-standard advertising

Агентство: R.POINT

City by steps

Media: Sectors

Бронза

Media / Entertainment

Агентство: Isobar Moscow

Voice of streets

Not-for-profit / Charity

Агентство: Isobar Moscow

MIRCOIN

Серебро

Healthcare

Агентство: MediaCom

Theraflu Flu Tracker based on AI

Media / Entertainment

Агентство: OMD Media Direction

Year in Search 2018

Золото

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) / Corporate Image

Агентство: OMD Optimum Media

Kid tariff

Агентство: Voskhod Creative Agency

Radio Crashes

SPECIAL AWARDS

NETWORK OF THE YEAR — BBDO GROUP

MEDIA AGENCY OF THE YEAR — OMD Media Direction

ADVERTISER OF THE YEAR — Google