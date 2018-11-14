Первые победители Red Apple 2018: Festival of Media

15−16 ноября в ЦДП на Покровке пройдет 28-ой международный фестиваль рекламы Red Apple. В этом году фестиваль подготовил для своих гостей насыщенную программу в новом формате.
В программу фестиваля в этом году был добавлен новый конкурс — Festival of Media, его победители стали известны уже сегодня.
Channels
Бронза
Best Communications Strategy
Агентство: OMD Media Direction
Year in Search 2018
Best use of innovative technologies
Агентство: MediaCom
Theraflu Flu Tracker based on AI
Use of Social Platforms
Агентство: Isobar Moscow
Ads that stick
Серебро
Best Communications Strategy
Агентство: OMD Media Direction
Beyond The Capitals
Use of Digital Platforms
Агентство: MediaCom
Theraflu Flu
Tracker based on AI
Use of Print / Outdoor
Компания: Пятница!
Ladette to Lady vs Hell's Kitchen Outdoor Campaign
Use of Social Platforms
Агентство: Voskhod Creative Agency
Love stories
Use of Technology
Агентство: OMD Media Direction
Smart technologies increase offline media efficiency
Золото
Best Engagement Strategy
Агентство: R.POINT
City by steps
Use of Audio Platforms
Агентство: Voskhod Creative Agency
Radio Crashes
Content
Бронза
Best Influencer Campaign
Агентство: Voskhod Creative Agency
Love stories
Best Use of Content
Агентство: «Артикул Медиа»
Ad of Thrones
Серебро
Best Branded Content in Digital Channels
Агентство: OMD Media Direction
Year in Search 2018
Золото
Best Branded Content in Digital Channels
Агентство: OMD Media Direction
Beyond The Capitals
Best Influencer Campaign
Агентство: Friends Moscow
Heartbeat project
Excellence in Media
Бронза
Execution
Компания: Пятница!
Ladette to Lady vs Hell's Kitchen Outdoor Campaign
Insights & Strategy
Агентство: GForce/ Grey Moscow
CineMoms
Insights & Strategy
Агентство: OMD Media Direction
#PURELYFEMALE
Excellence in Media Planning
Агентство: PHD
ŠKODA KODIAQ: SMART APPROACH TO SUCCESS
Use of Pragrammatic
Агентство: OMD Media Direction
Smart technologies increase offline media efficiency
Серебро
Use of Integrated Media
Агентство: OMD Media Direction
The way entering a subculture increased sales without any mass advertising
Золото
Insights & Strategy
Агентство: GForce/ Grey Moscow
Raccoon the Dishwasher
Media Projects
Бронза
Best use of a single media channel
Агентство: GForce/ Grey Moscow
CineMoms
Best use of mixed media
Компания: Television company FRIDAY
Friday_MTS_Voice of streets
Best use of non-standard advertising
Компания: MATCH TV
DUREX FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
Best use of non-standard advertising
Агентство: OMD Optimum Media
Kid tariff
Серебро
Best use of non-standard advertising
Агентство: «Артикул Медиа»
Ad of Thrones
Best use of non-standard advertising
Агентство: OMD Media Direction
Beyond The Capitals
Золото
Best use of a single media channel
Агентство: Voskhod Creative Agency
Radio Crashes
Best use of non-standard advertising
Агентство: R.POINT
City by steps
Media: Sectors
Бронза
Media / Entertainment
Агентство: Isobar Moscow
Voice of streets
Not-for-profit / Charity
Агентство: Isobar Moscow
MIRCOIN
Серебро
Healthcare
Агентство: MediaCom
Theraflu Flu Tracker based on AI
Media / Entertainment
Агентство: OMD Media Direction
Year in Search 2018
Золото
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) / Corporate Image
Агентство: OMD Optimum Media
Kid tariff
Агентство: Voskhod Creative Agency
Radio Crashes
SPECIAL AWARDS
NETWORK OF THE YEAR — BBDO GROUP
MEDIA AGENCY OF THE YEAR — OMD Media Direction
ADVERTISER OF THE YEAR — Google