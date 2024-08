Нейрокомикс от Rocket10: «Васильково: непридуманная история»

Пример «рабочего» промпта:

https://s.mj.run/OCSHxcbQIpU Comic book style, close-up of a guy, driving past a field at high speed, dust around the big white stove, joyful blond guy in a white Slavic traditional shirt and black pants with boots, sitting on the edge of a traditional Russian stove, the stove is driving at high speed, clouds of road dust burst out from under the stove, white smoke coming from the square chimney, around a field of rye, field background, dynamics, dynamic shot, illustration style, video game character style --sref s.mj.run/iAoUbumqgcY https://s.mj.run/_dD6V0jCig4 --sw 1000 --no trees --ar 16:11