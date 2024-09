Нейрокомикс от Narrators: «Тут вам не город»

A hyperrealistic comic-style image of a 25-year-old man with medium-length, wavy light brown hair that covers his ears, fair skin, and visible freckles. The man has soft facial features, a not-too-strong jawline, and a youthful appearance. He is clean-shaven, and his light brown hair glistens as he swims in the center of a lake. The man is looking upwards and squinting against the bright sunlight, with a contented smile on his face. The scene is viewed from a distance, capturing the wide expanse of the lake with the young man at its center…