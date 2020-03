Airbnb потратит $1 млн на самые необычные дома. Башмак и огромная картофелина уже есть

View this post on Instagram

Where there’s a will, there’s a way. We’ve created a $1 million dollar fund for 10 people to build the most unconventional Airbnb they can dream up. From a boot to a wagon to a Russet potato, join the community of people who have reimagined what a house can be. Enter the Unique Airbnb Fund by 11:59PM EST on April 15, 2020. See official rules in the link in bio.