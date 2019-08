«Реклама суровой реальности»: польский художник представил «вклад» мировых брендов в экологию

View this post on Instagram

🔥🌏 I DESIGED SOME ADS THAT ARE BASED In REALITY. No fu©k$ given for future generations!!! Yeah!!!! "Corporations like Nestlé and Unilever profit wildly from single-use plastic packaging, while peddling the myth of recycling as a solution. But anyone who has thought seriously about the issue can see that recycling could never handle the amount of plastic surrounding our everyday life. Also, don't forget that plastic is itself created from fossil fuels and lobbied for by the fossil fuel industry, while they desperately try to maintain the single-use plastic status quo instead of tackling the problem at source. Only by stopping the production of single-use plastics can this crisis be addressed." Kate Lin is a senior campaigner at Greenpeace The measure of human demands on Earth's natural resources is known as our ecological footprint. Currently, we use the equivalent of 1.5 Earths to produce all the renewable resources we use. As the human population grows, the challenge of reducing our footprint becomes more urgent. Years of scientific investigation have given us a clear understanding of what's causing climate change and how humans are contributing. It works like this: Certain gases in the atmosphere — like carbon dioxide — create what's called the greenhouse effect, trapping in heat and regulating the Earth's temperature. Burning fossil fuels releases more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, particularly carbon dioxide. While not the most potent greenhouse gas, carbon dioxide is by far the most emitted by human activities. More greenhouse gases in the atmosphere mean a more intense greenhouse effect, causing the Earth to keep getting warmer. We're also learning more about the impacts of climate change, many of which have serious consequences for humans and wildlife. The devastating impacts of climate change are clear. Our world is warmer than ever before, and people and wildlife are already suffering the consequences. But that's nothing compared to what we're leaving future generations if these trends continue.