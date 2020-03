View this post on Instagram

As a museum, Poster House is dedicated to providing education to our community. In this time of unprecedented uncertainty and anxiety, we are finding ways to continue that mission. One of the first impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic in New York was increased xenophobia. Poster House worked with designer Rachel Gingrich @tofupup_ to create a series of PSA digital posters to encourage looking out for our fellow New Yorkers at this time. We will need our whole community to get through this together.