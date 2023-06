Названы победители фестиваля «Белый Квадрат»

Жюри определили победителей одного из крупнейших креативных событий Европы — международного фестиваля рекламы «Белый Квадрат». В текущем году на конкурс было подано 759 работ от представителей креативных, коммуникационных, маркетинговых, рекламных, брендинговых и PR-агентств 35 стран мира в категориях Creative & Branding, Marketing & Digital, Craft, Mass Mediа. Как и в предыдущие годы, наибольшее количество работ было подано в категорию Creative.

Конкурсные работы фестиваля «Белый Квадрат 2023» оценивали четыре состава международного жюри, эксперты индустрии коммуникаций из более чем 40 стран. Оценка работ прошла в два этапа. На первом члены жюри определили лонглист фестиваля, а на втором — сформировали шорт-листы, выбрали призеров и победителей, номинировали работы лауреатов на Гран-при фестиваля.

GRAND PRIX

The asterisk, agency RORE Group, Russia





THE AGENCY OF THE FESTIVAL

White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

CREATIVE

F. FILM

F1 TV / Screens

Silver

As good as the original, agency M&C SAATCHI ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates

Bronze

S7 Airlines «Where the bright side begins», S7 Airlines and Instinct, Moscow, Russia

The ever-changing world, agency Creative studio 7.47, Russia

NO DRAMA, agency Leagas Delaney Italia

Short-list

You Name It, agency PHENOMENA, Lebanon

This is Us, agency AANDRS, Austria





F2 Online

Silver

KFC x Yenlik, agency SEED, Kazakhstan

Bronze

Sorry you couldn't make it, agency M&C SAATCHI ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates

S7 Airlines «Where the bright side begins», S7 Airlines and Instinct, Moscow, Russia

Short-list

The ever-changing world, agency Creative studio 7.47, Russia

P. PRINT

P1 Print

Short-list

EyesightSeeing, agency Serviceplan, Russia

series Bigger Stage — entries Drum Dance, Lion Dance, Shadow Play, agency Heaven&Hell, Chinе



R. RADIO & AUDIO

R1 Radio & Streaming

Silver

Call Mom, agency FamousGrey, Belgium

O. OUTDOOR

O2 Posters

Silver

Sorry Haarlem, agency Fitzroy, Netherlands

Short-list

EyesightSeeing, agency Serviceplan, Russia

O4 Ambient

Gold

A19 Car Park Showroom, agency Team X Thailand

Short-list

F*** WITH THE LIGHT ON FOR THE REVOLUTION, agency BUNGALOW25, Spain

K. INTEGRATED

K3 Social & Influencer Campaign

Bronze

KFC x Yenlik, agency SEED, Kazakhstan

House in Coca-Cola caravan, agency Ogilvy Mega Media, Kazakhstan

K5 Brand Loyalty Campaign

Silver

Equality begins at home, agency Communis, Serbia

Short-list

Not back-to-school, agency FCB Artgroup Tashkent, Uzbekistan

A Biscuit Wins Over Inequality, agency Studio Sonda d.o.o., Croatia

Femme Fatale rules of life by Lolita and Vivienne Sabó, agency SOCIALIST, Russia

K8 Creative Strategy

Gold

Chocolate With Pork — You Asked For It!, agency Studio Sonda d.o.o., Croatia

Bronze

Not back-to-school, agency FCB Artgroup Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Not only the 8th of March, agency Synthesis advertising agency, Uzbekistan

Short-list

#LIFEAFTER, agency Grape, Russia

N. BRANDED CONTENT & ENTERTAINMENT

N1 Visual branded content

Short-list

KFC x Yenlik, agency SEED, Kazakhstan

N2 Audio branded content

Gold

The Cleft Choir, agency BBDO Bangkok, Thailand

Bronze

KFC x Yenlik, agency SEED, Kazakhstan

Short-list

#22EpicNights, agency Cheil Centrade, Romania





N4 Branded events

Short-list

Agronom Sad, agency Akademia, Russia

N5 Brand experience

Silver

Kazakh buy-book, agency GForce/Grey, Kazakhstan

Тhe 15-minute pizza map, agency &play, Bulgaria

Bronze

House in Coca-Cola caravan, agency Ogilvy Mega Media, Kazakhstan

Short-list

AR STROKI IN METRO, agency Mosaic, Russia

U. CREATIVE USE OF MEDIA

U1 TV & Other screens

Bronze

Not only the 8th of March, agency Synthesis advertising agency, Uzbekistan



U2 Audio Platforms

Gold

Tours to Cultures, agency Creative studio 7.47, Russia

Silver

Call Mom, agency FamousGrey, Belgium



U3 Print/Outdoor

Silver

Sorry Haarlem, agency Fitzroy, Netherlands

U4 Ambient Media

Gold

A19 Car Park Showroom, agency Team X Thailand

U6 Digital & Mobile Platforms

Silver

Elden Fake News, agency White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

Bronze

In Search of Uzbek Identity, agency We Digital, Uzbekistan

Short-list

Stories for rent, Tinkoff, Russia





U7 Social Platforms

Gold

Sorority Profiles, agency brandy Creativity & Technology, Costa Rica

Short-list

Russian Museum Neural AI, agency Fresh (Orange Group), Russia



U8 Non-profit/charity

Gold

Breakchains With Blockchain, agency Horizon FCB Dubai, United Arab Emirates

BRANDING

B. COMMUNICATION DESIGN

B1 Creation of New Brand Identity

Silver

Greatness Reshaped, agency Ogilvy Amsterdam, Netherlands

Park quartals, agency Suprematika, Russia

Bronze

OmGTU, agency ENDY, Russia

Gzhel, agency Suprematika, Russia

SEIKATSU. Fresh Seafood, agency Funky® Agency, Russia

Short-list

Theatrum. Private theatre branding, agency Stolzman & Katz, Russia



B2 Rebrand / Refresh of an Еxisting Brand

Gold

Rosman, agency Suprematika, Russia

Bronze

TOCHNO, agency Ruport, Russia

Short-list

Mori Sushi Rebranding, agency Joefish, Lebanon

Rebranding MTS, agency ONY and UtterDesign, Russia

Mayakovsky Norilsk North Drama Theater, agency Proektmarketing+1, Russia

B5 Brand Environment & Experience Design

Silver

#ConversationCube, agency Next DC, Bulgaria

Bronze

Hello Billy, agency AKQA, China

B7 Design Craft

Silver

Freelabel, agency Terminal Design Branding Agency, Russia

Bronze

Hope Couture, agency Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, Ireland

Short-list

Future Words, agency SOLL, Russia

X. PACKAGING DESIGN

X1 Packaging of foodstuffs

Bronze

Oxygin, agency PG Brand Reforming Company, Belarus

X2 Packaging of non-food products

Silver

Horror Ray, agency Svoe mnenie, Russia

Q. DIGITAL & INTERACTIVE DESIGN

Q4 Design of virtual promo-tools

Short-list

PeeCasso NFT, agency SOLL, Russia

BD. BRAND ENVIRONMENT DESIGN

BD3 In-store Design

Gold

KCM Showroom, agency Ermolaev Bureau, Russia

BD4 Exhibitions and Events

Silver

#ConversationCube, agency Next DC, Bulgaria

Hello Billy, agency AKQA, China

MARKETING EFFECTIVENESS

E. MARKETING EFFECTIVENESS

E1 Short-term Creative Effectiveness

Bronze

#LIFEAFTER, agency Grape, Russia

E2 Long-term Creative Effectiveness

Short-list

Small businesses without financial stress, agency MullenLowe Moscow, Russia

#22EpicNights, agency Cheil Centrade, Romania





MARKETING SERVICES

A. BRAND EXPERIENCE & ACTIVATION

A1 Channel / Medium

Silver

A19 Car Park Showroom, agency Team X Thailand

A2 Brand Experience

Bronze

Kazakh buy-book, agency GForce/Grey, Kazakhstan

Short-list

House in Coca-Cola caravan, agency Ogilvy Mega Media, Kazakhstan



А4 Consumer Engagement

Silver

The Cleft Choir, agency BBDO Bangkok, Thailand

A10 Breakthrough on a Budget

C. PR

C1 PR Practices & Technics

Silver

A Biscuit Wins Over Inequality, agency Studio Sonda d.o.o., Croatia

Short-list

I Don't Know What To Choose, agency HUMAN, Bulgaria

C2 Digital & Social

Bronze

Chocolate With Pork — You Asked For It!, agency Studio Sonda d.o.o., Croatia



C5 Data & Strategy

Silver

NFP — Non Fungible Places, agency Gitto Battaglia 22, Italy

C6 Campaign

Bronze

#LIFEAFTER, agency Grape, Russia

C8 Sponsorship & Brand Partnership

Bronze

Code; without Barriers, agency MRM Singapore

C9 Real-time Response

Short-list

#LIFEAFTER, agency Grape, Russia

C11 Non-profit / charity

Silver

Hope Couture, agency Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, Ireland

H. DIRECT

H3 Digital & Social

Bronze

Russian Museum Neural AI, agency Fresh (Orange Group), Russia

H7 Non-profit / charity

Bronze

Breakchains With Blockchain, agency Horizon FCB Dubai, United Arab Emirates

CS. CAMPAIGNS: SECTORS

CS5 Healthcare

Short-list

The Cleft Choir, agency BBDO Bangkok, ThailandCS7

Consumer Service & B2B

Silver

#LIFEAFTER, agency Grape, Russia

CS8 Travel / Leisure

Bronze

S7 Airlines «Where the bright side begins», S7 Airlines and Instinct, Moscow, Russia

I. INNOVATIONS

I1 Innovations

Bronze

Future Words, agency SOLL, Russia



CT. CREATIVITY DRIVEN TRANSFORMATION

CT2 Business Transformation

Gold

#LIFEAFTER, agency Grape, Russia

MEDIA



V. CHANNELS

V1 TV & Other Screens

Short-list

«Black Friday on Friday!», agency FUSE Media Direction Group; Creative partner — Sales house «Gazprom-media», Russia

V3 Print / Outdoor

Gold

#momahr — Art Against Oblivion, agency Seven.One AdFactory/Creative House + White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

V4 Ambient Media

Gold

A19 Car Park Showroom, agency Team X Thailand

V6 Digital Platforms

Bronze

In Search of Uzbek Identity, agency We Digital, Uzbekistan

Short-list

Code; without Barriers, agency MRM Singapore





V8 Social Platforms

V11 Non-profit / charity

Gold

we are not «Kyrgyziya», agency Birtops, Kyrgyzstan

Short-list

Breakchains With Blockchain, agency Horizon FCB Dubai, United Arab Emirates





M. MEDIA CAMPAIGN

M2 Low Budget Campaign





M4 Non-profit / charity

Gold

Breakchains With Blockchain, agency Horizon FCB Dubai, United Arab Emirates



DIGITAL

D. DIGITAL

D2 Interactive projects

Bronze

Code; without Barriers, agency MRM Singapore



Short-list

Close to heart, Tinkoff, Russia

Over 1,000 prototype Atom electric cars in Minecraft: an engaging campaign, agency Blacklight, Russia



D5 Digital Campaign

Bronze

QUESTIONS, agency Leagas Delaney Italia



D6 Native Advertising

Gold

In Search of Uzbek Identity, agency We Digital, Uzbekistan

D7 Branded tech and innovations

Bronze

Russian Museum Neural AI, agency Fresh (Orange Group), Russia

D8 Digital Craft

Short-list

Audi x Andrés Reisinger, agency We Are Social Deutschland GmbH, Germany

Perle de la Mer, agency SOCIALIST, Russia

D9 Non-profit / charity



Gold

Breakchains With Blockchain, agency Horizon FCB Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Bronze

Press Here Now, agency Inbrax, Chile

Short-list

Future Words, agency SOLL, Russia





G. MOBILE

G6 Advanced Learning Technologies

Bronze

Russian Museum Neural AI, agency Fresh (Orange Group), Russia

G7 Mobile Tech and Innovations

Short-list

AI Gaming Avatar, agency Fresh (Orange Group), Russia

G8 Non-profit / charity

Gold

Hope Couture, agency Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, Ireland



SI. SOCIAL & INFLUENCER

SI1 Social Campaigns

Bronze

Short Fries by Skapto, agency Handplayed, Bulgaria



SI3 Real-time Response

Silver

Short Fries by Skapto, agency Handplayed, Bulgaria

Chocolate With Pork — You Asked For It!, agency Studio Sonda d.o.o., Croatia

SI4 Influencer Campaign

Silver

Flame-grilled challenge, agency M&C SAATCHI ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates







T. CREATIVE DATA

T5 Social Data & Insight

Short-list

Widen the Table, agency Ogilvy Nigeria

CRAFT

J. FILM CRAFT

J1 Direction

Silver

As good as the original, agency M&C SAATCHI ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates

Bronze

Keep the History, Make the History, agency Cheil Kazakhstan

J2 Script

Bronze

As good as the original, agency M&C SAATCHI ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates

Short-list

Dodo Pizza Brand Manifesto 2022, agency Yep!, Russia





J3 Art Direction

Silver

Big Hit, agency RORE Group, Russia

Bronze

Keep the History, Make the History, agency Cheil Kazakhstan





Y. PRINT & OUTDOOR CRAFT

Y2 Art Direction

Bronze

Space Beans, agency Grey Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Z. EXCELLENCE IN RADIO & AUDIO

Z1 Excellence in Radio & Audio

Short-list

Call Mom, agency FamousGrey, Belgium





MASS MEDIA CONTEST

L. COMMUNICATION

L1 Film

Gold

Keep the History, Make the History, agency Cheil Kazakhstan

Silver

Carrot, agency LOGA BIGA, Belarus



Bronze

The studs hold securely! No matter how turned!, agency Action, Russia

Short-list

S7 Airlines «Where the bright side begins», S7 Airlines and Instinct, Moscow, Russia

BeSpoke Art: Violet, agency Cheil Kazakhstan





L2 Print&Outdoor

Gold

Sorry Haarlem, agency Fitzroy, Netherlands

A19 Car Park Showroom, agency Team X Thailand





Bronze

SOCIAL OUTBURSTS, agency AVIÓN DE PAPEL, Argentina

L3 Radio&Audio

Gold

Call Mom, agency FamousGrey, Belgium



L4 Branded Content

Bronze

GogoL-MogoL. How use a real movie to communicate brand values, agency Great, Russia



L5 Communication Design

Gold

Rebranding of the Moscow Art Theater Museum, agency REDKEDS, Russia

Bronze

Junior Eurovision 2022, agency Zuck Independent Agency, Armenia





L6 Packaging Design

Bronze

Clayton`s Brand Identity, agency GRATT, Russia

MA. REACH

MA1 Brand Experience & Activation

Silver

#MYVMESTE (#WEARETOGETHER)_NATIONAL PROJECTS OF RUSSIA, agency TVIN, Russia

Bronze

Kazakh buy-book, agency GForce/Grey, Kazakhstan

Silver

F*** WITH THE LIGHT ON FOR THE REVOLUTION, agency BUNGALOW25, Spain

MA3 Direct

Gold

ALL DAYES, agency AMEN ARGENTINA

Silver

The asterisk, agency RORE Group, Russia





MA4 Use of Media

Silver

«Black Friday on Friday!», agency FUSE Media Direction Group; Creative partner — Sales House «Gazprom-media», Russia

Bronze

The Card with Cashback: 1−2-3, BNB-Bank, Belarus

MD. DIGITAL & MOBILE

MD3 Digital & Mobile Campaign

Gold

Checking for Chicken, agency CJ Worx, Thailand

MD4 Social & Influencer Campaign

Gold

Chocolate With Pork — You Asked For It!, agency Studio Sonda d.o.o., Croatia

MK. INTEGRATED CAMPAIGNS

MK1 Omni-channel Campaign

Gold

Orange Jersey, agency Endorphin, Azerbaijan

Bronze

Mnogo Lososya 360° Advertising Campaign, agency REDKEDS, Russia

MK2 Brand Launch / Re-launch Campaign

Silver

Rebranding of the Moscow Exchange group of companies, agency Great, Russia

MK3 Brand Loyalty Campaign

Gold

I Don't Know What To Choose, agency HUMAN, Bulgaria

MK4 Breakthrough on a Budget

Gold

Short Fries by Skapto, agency Handplayed, Bulgaria



Bronze

The asterisk, agency RORE Group, Russia

MK5 Selfpromo

Gold

The asterisk, agency RORE Group, Russia

S. CHANGE FOR GOOD. BRANDS

S1 Health & Safety

Gold

Beancense, agency Dentsu Creative Manila, Philippines

Silver

The Cleft Choir, agency BBDO Bangkok, Thailand

S3 Gender Equality

Gold

Equality begins at home, agency Communis, Serbia

A Biscuit Wins Over Inequality, agency Studio Sonda d.o.o., Croatia

Silver

Not only the 8th of March, agency Synthesis advertising agency, Uzbekistan

Bronze

Widen the Table, agency Ogilvy Nigeria

S4 Social Projects

Silver

#LIFEAFTER, agency Grape, Russia

S5 Prosperity

Bronze

#LIFEAFTER, agency Grape, Russia

S6 Other Projects

Gold

#momahr — Art Against Oblivion, agency Seven.One AdFactory/Creative House + White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

Silver

In Search of Uzbek Identity, agency We Digital, Uzbekistan

SN. CHANGE FOR GOOD. NON-PROFIT, CHARITY, GOVERNMENT

SN1 Health & Safety

Bronze

Press Here Now, agency Inbrax, Chile

ALL DAYES, agency AMEN ARGENTINA





SN2 Environment

Short-list

It's Time To Stop, agency TBWA Peru

SN3 Gender Equality

Gold

Orange Jersey, agency Endorphin, Azerbaijan

SN4 Social Projects

Gold

Street Memorials, agency Dentsu Creative Philippines

Silver

Hope Couture, agency Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, Ireland





Bronze

«My Site» — Russia's First Social Network for People with Down Syndrome, agency Philgood, Russia

Exit from the street, agency Friends Moscow, Russia

SN6 Other Projects

Short-list

Unnoticed ruins, agency Serviceplan, Russia

SPECIAL PRIZE FROM MASS-MEDIA JURY

Street Memorials, agency Dentsu Creative Philippines

SPECIAL PRIZE FOR NON-PROFIT

Breakchains With Blockchain, agency Horizon FCB Dubai, United Arab Emirates