Схожая съемка, но такие разные эмоции. Модель Ирина Шейк гордится своими формами, чего не скажешь о любительнице обнаженных фотосессиий, блогерше Джессе О’Брайан из Австралии.
Ирине Шейк перед камерой чувствует себя как рыба в воде. Даже после родов её фигура безупречна, что подтверждают тысячи лайков и восторженных комментариев от пользователей социальных сетей.
На днях Ирина приняла участие в очень откровенной фотосессии для нового альбома известных фотохудожников Мерта Аласа и Маркуса Пигготта. Российская модель позирует в одних туфлях, прикрываясь большой книгой.
Такая уверенность в себе последнее время совсем не свойственна другой любительнице пикантных снимков.
Известная блогерша Джесса О’Брайан из Австралии всегда радовала своих подписчиков обилием обнаженных фотографий в Instagram. Но недавно девушка рассказала, что двойные стандарты сторонников бодипозитива поселили в ней «комплекс худой девушки». О’Брайан объяснила, что постоянно получает нелестные сообщения с пожеланиями перестать заниматься спортом и есть побольше.
'Tantra trusts in your body. Tantra trusts in your senses. Tantra trusts in your energy. Tantra trusts in you - in toto. Tantra does not deny anything but transforms everything. ?? The first thing is the body. The body is your base, it is your ground, it is where you are grounded. To make you antagonistic towards the body is to destroy you, is to make you schizophrenic, is to make you miserable, is to create hell. You are the body. Of course you are more than the body, but that 'more' will follow later on. First, you are the body. The body is your basic truth, so never be against the body. Whenever you are against the body, you are going against God. Whenever you are disrespectful to your body you are losing contact with reality, because your body is your contact, your body is your bridge. Your body is your temple. ?? Tantra teaches reverence for the body, love, respect for the body, gratitude for the body. The body is marvellous, it is the greatest of mysteries.' ~ Osho // Tantra: The Supreme Understanding . . #tantra #student #wisdom #osho #quote #body #love #positive #transformation #evolve #self #sacred #union #feminine #divine #kundalini #shakti #energy #naked #nude #beach #sand #nature #ocean #naturist #blog #yoga #yogi #vegan #wanderlust
1 year since I launched The Nude Blogger!!! ???? Wow... What a journey ???? What a crazy-ass ride is has been thus far ???? bloody hell! ???????????? I'm so honoured to have beautiful people like you support me and my message and to have made some of the connections I have ???? I set out on this journey not knowing exactly how to go about it all... and I'm still grasping this whole blog thing! ???? It sure requires a lot of time, effort and energy! But it is all so worth it. Albeit testing at times, it has been such an overwhelmingly beautiful experience ???? All I know is that I'm here to raise awareness, spread love and help raise consciousness on this planet... and I guess this is one way in which I can only hope to inspire others to be more conscious ???? Thank you all so much for all of your encouragement and support... it means more to me than you can imagine ???????????????????????? you guys make this so much more worthwhile and I am forever grateful ???? Thank you, thank you, thank you ???????? If you'd like to know more on why I started this blog and what inspired me, please click the link in my bio ???? #linkinbio Thank you @dasilva___ for capturing this shot in the lead up to me launching the blog all that time ago haha ???????? how time flies! #birthdaysuit #humpday #smile #blessed #grateful
HAPPY HUMPDAY! ???????? ???? ???????? So it's been just over a year since I moved from Victoria to the Gold Coast ?? pretty wise move for a nudie like me ???? Comment below to let me know where in the world you're at ????????????????????? Would love to hear from you ???????????? Much love to you all ???? . . #happy #humpday #wednesday #morning #beach #bum #naked #goldcoast #queensland #australia #summer #vibes #wanderlust