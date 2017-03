Nicolina Popovic , креативный директор Grey MENA , Катар

Topic: FROM THE HUMAN. FOR THE HUMAN. TRANSFORMING BIOMETRICS INTO ART AND ADVERTISING .

One of creative trends that will dominate also in 2017 will be definitely use of human data. Marketing needs new stimuli, new experiences emotions and empathy. Data generated from new technologies, like biometrics, could be the new soil, inspiration for art and advertising. How to use data generated from emotion to recreate emotion in the consumers? Inspired by neuro-tools such as eye-tracking, EEG, emotional facial recognition and others.

Тема: ОТ ЧЕЛОВЕКА. ДЛЯ ЧЕЛОВЕКА. ТРАНСФОРМАЦИЯ БИОМЕТРИЧЕСКИХ ДАННЫХ В ИСКУССТВО И РЕКЛАМУ.