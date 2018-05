"Balloons" ? This collage will be the last of 2017. Thank you all for the love I received throughout this incredible year. 2018, will be more intense and creative than ever, it's my feeling. Peace and love is all we need to remember and preserve. - - - Experiment by #EmirShiro - - model: @shaylaren ??

A post shared by ?mir Shiro (@emirshiro) on Dec 31, 2017 at 2:48am PST