#Repost @innafemen ??? THINK ABOUT IT. #censorship A woman’s nipple is reason enough for a photo to be taken down on Instagram and Facebook. But the way social media platforms treat different types of content is a reflection of the way society perceives certain things - and this type of censorship perpetuates the idea of the woman’s body being inherently sexual or pornographic. Women, however, don’t view their bodies as primarily sexual, but as their reality - their home. What damage does this do to women who constantly have to look at their own bodies not only through their own eyes, but also through society’s sexualized perspective? What does it mean to grow up being told that your own naked body will always be seen as invariably sexual, permanently pornographic? What kind of effect does this have on women that choose to show their bodies? A woman’s body is just that - a body. It should not be treated any differently than a man’s, and should never be a canvas for the projection sexualized fantasies. Concept & Photography: @mariussperlich Make Up Artist: @kristinroesmakeupartist With @klara.femen #femen #feminism #breast #nipplesout #freetheniple #womensempowerment #body #noshame

