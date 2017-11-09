280 пицц, печений, животных, геймпадов на официальных страничках известных брендов

Долгожданное увеличение количества символов в Twitter продолжает радовать поклонников социальной сети. Это, конечно, не редактирование твиттов, но первый шаг на пути к изменениям сделан.

После периода тестирований разработчики микроблога сделали опцию в 280 символов для одного твитта доступной каждому пользователю. Увеличение текстового объема давно вызывало споры и даже обиды между друзьями, ведь во время тестирования только 5% пользователей имели возможность написать более 140 символов.

Известные бренды проверили выпущенное обновление на своих официальных страничках.

???????????????? — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) 8 ноября 2017 г.

Dobby’s Christmas list: socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks socks #280characters — Pottermore (@pottermore) 8 ноября 2017 г.

Give me a break, give me a break, break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar (wait, I can keep going?)

Give me a break, give me a break, break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar (more still?!)

Give me a break, give me a break, break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar#280Characters — Kit Kat (@KitKat_US) 8 ноября 2017 г.

In the criminal justice system, sexually based offenses are considered especially heinous. In New York City, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies are members of an elite squad known as the Special Victims Unit. These are their stories. *DUN DUN* — Law and Order: SVU (@nbcsvu) 7 ноября 2017 г.