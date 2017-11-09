Долгожданное увеличение количества символов в Twitter продолжает радовать поклонников социальной сети. Это, конечно, не редактирование твиттов, но первый шаг на пути к изменениям сделан.

После периода тестирований разработчики микроблога сделали опцию в 280 символов для одного твитта доступной каждому пользователю. Увеличение текстового объема давно вызывало споры и даже обиды между друзьями, ведь во время тестирования только 5% пользователей имели возможность написать более 140 символов.

Известные бренды проверили выпущенное обновление на своих официальных страничках.